SVB Leerink Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

