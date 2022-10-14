Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

