Synthetix Reaches Market Cap of $519.62 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00011025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $519.62 million and approximately $65.79 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
