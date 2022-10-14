Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Achieves $92.25 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $92.25 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,173.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00561731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00256834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00049889 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,399,524 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.