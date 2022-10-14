Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $898.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

