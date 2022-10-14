T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.38. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 29,051 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

