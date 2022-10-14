Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Up 0.9 %

TBTC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Get Table Trac alerts:

About Table Trac

(Get Rating)

See Also

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.