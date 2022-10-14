Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Stock Up 0.9 %
TBTC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.73.
About Table Trac
