Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:THYCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
