Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:THYCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.