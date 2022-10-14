Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,521 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 494,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026,462. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

