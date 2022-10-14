Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.82.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.