Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.