Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 215,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 248.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

