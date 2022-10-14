Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.61.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 215,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 248.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.