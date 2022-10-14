Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TTM stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Tata Motors has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

