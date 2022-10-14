Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,673,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,061,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 190,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,396 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.