Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 90,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,328. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

