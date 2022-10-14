Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.98.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 548,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.