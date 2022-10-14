Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,865 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

