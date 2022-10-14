Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,426 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

JAZZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,696. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

