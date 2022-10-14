Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CERE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $28.01. 5,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

