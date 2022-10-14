Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stake in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,890 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rallybio worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 84,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Rallybio Co. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $21.00.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

