Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $34.54 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,378 shares during the period. Seagen comprises 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $34,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $133.18. 4,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.