Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 98,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,096. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.05). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

