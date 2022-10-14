Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 24,861 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

