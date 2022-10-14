Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 8,307 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

IDXX traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.32. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

