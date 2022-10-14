TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.22.

TU opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

