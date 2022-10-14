Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,064.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of Temenos stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $59.87. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Temenos has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $152.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.