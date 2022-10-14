Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,064.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of Temenos stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $59.87. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Temenos has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $152.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

