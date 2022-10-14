Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 52.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.