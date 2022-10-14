Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $28.24. Ternium shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 599 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

