Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

