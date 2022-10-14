Tesco PLC Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCDY stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

