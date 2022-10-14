Tether Reaches Market Cap of $68.43 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion and approximately $62.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,146,125,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,422,459,807 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether has a current supply of 70,146,125,804.35068 with 68,422,459,806.69992 in circulation. The last known price of Tether is 1.00007398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40784 active market(s) with $65,137,865,925.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

