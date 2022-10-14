Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.