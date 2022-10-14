Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.39. 127,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.