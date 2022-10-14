The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

