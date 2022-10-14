The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 321.1% in September

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE GRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
