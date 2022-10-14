The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.36.
CRBG opened at $20.32 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
