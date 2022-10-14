The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $6.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of WW opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

