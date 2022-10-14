The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
