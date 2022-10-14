The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LGL stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.