The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,554,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 12,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,874. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

