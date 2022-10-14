The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Marcus Stock Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Marcus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 217.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 260.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Further Reading

