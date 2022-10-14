The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the September 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 2.2 %

STKS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

