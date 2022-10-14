The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

