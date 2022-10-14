The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $119.14. 35,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

