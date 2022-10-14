The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.