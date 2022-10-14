Threshold Price Hits $0.0277 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $277.02 million and $3.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0280428 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,297,210.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

