Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,471 ($17.77). 591,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 723,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,384 ($16.72).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of Thungela Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 242.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.32%. This is a boost from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is currently 300.60%.

In related news, insider Gideon Frederick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,747.70).

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

