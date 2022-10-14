TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 5%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 3,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMST. StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

