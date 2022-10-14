Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 3,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

