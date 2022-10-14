Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of TORXF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

